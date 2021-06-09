Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M31 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy M31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 326 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (615 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 142% PWM - 208 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy M31 +38% 615 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s +1% 84.5% Galaxy M31 84%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s +17% 381 Galaxy M31 326 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s +6% 1306 Galaxy M31 1232 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s +6% 246022 Galaxy M31 231724 CPU 65039 60447 GPU 54320 56508 Memory 50917 44109 UX 76732 70913 Total score 246022 231724 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M31 820 Stability - 74% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 820 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M31 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 February 2020 Release date June 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.