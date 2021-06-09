Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 326 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (615 against 446 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|142%
|PWM
|-
|208 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y53s +17%
381
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y53s +6%
1306
1232
|CPU
|65039
|60447
|GPU
|54320
|56508
|Memory
|50917
|44109
|UX
|76732
|70913
|Total score
|246022
|231724
|Stability
|-
|74%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|820
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 66 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1