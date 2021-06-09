Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y53s vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Vivo Y53s
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 326 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (615 against 446 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y53s
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142%
PWM - 208 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Galaxy M31 +38%
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y53s +1%
84.5%
Galaxy M31
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y53s +17%
381
Galaxy M31
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y53s +6%
1306
Galaxy M31
1232
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y53s +6%
246022
Galaxy M31
231724
CPU 65039 60447
GPU 54320 56508
Memory 50917 44109
UX 76732 70913
Total score 246022 231724
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 74%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 820
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.

