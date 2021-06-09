Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 246K)
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (670 against 446 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|86.7%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
381
Galaxy M51 +41%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1306
Galaxy M51 +25%
1632
|CPU
|65039
|102374
|GPU
|54320
|89044
|Memory
|50917
|55836
|UX
|76732
|88846
|Total score
|246022
|332963
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|738
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 66 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.609 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.446 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M51. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1