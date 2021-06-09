Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y53s vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Vivo Y53s
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 246K)
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (670 against 446 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y53s
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Galaxy M51 +50%
670 nits
Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y53s
84.5%
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y53s
381
Galaxy M51 +41%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y53s
1306
Galaxy M51 +25%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y53s
246022
Galaxy M51 +35%
332963
CPU 65039 102374
GPU 54320 89044
Memory 50917 55836
UX 76732 88846
Total score 246022 332963
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 738
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Galaxy M51
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2020
Release date June 2021 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M51. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.

