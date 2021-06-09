Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M51 VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy M51 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 246K)

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (670 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.7% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.6% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy M51 +50% 670 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy M51 +3% 86.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Galaxy M51 +41% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Galaxy M51 +25% 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Galaxy M51 +35% 332963 CPU 65039 102374 GPU 54320 89044 Memory 50917 55836 UX 76732 88846 Total score 246022 332963 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M51 738 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 738 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M51 89.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 August 2020 Release date June 2021 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M51. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.