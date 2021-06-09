Vivo Y53s vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G VS Vivo Y53s Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 246K)

Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (770 against 446 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.4% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 235 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo Y53s 446 nits Galaxy M52 5G +73% 770 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y53s 84.5% Galaxy M52 5G +2% 86.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y53s and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 642L GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y53s 381 Galaxy M52 5G +57% 597 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y53s 1306 Galaxy M52 5G +113% 2778 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y53s 246022 Galaxy M52 5G +103% 498838 CPU 65039 148763 GPU 54320 156509 Memory 50917 78541 UX 76732 118602 Total score 246022 498838 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M52 5G 2484 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2484 PCMark 3.0 score - 11991 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo Y53s n/a Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 September 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.