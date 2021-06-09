Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y53s vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y53s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (749 against 444 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 568 and 375 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y53s
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 9738%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y53s
444 nits
Vivo V21 +69%
749 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y53s
84.5%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y53s and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y53s
375
Vivo V21 +51%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y53s
1305
Vivo V21 +22%
1592
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Vivo V21
332985
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (125th and 87th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Vivo V21
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

