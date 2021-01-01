Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y70 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y70 vs Oppo A91

Vivo Y70
VS
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on October 19, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y70
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 345 and 298 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y70
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y70
n/a
Oppo A91
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y70
83.9%
Oppo A91 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y70 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y70 +16%
345
Oppo A91
298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y70
1425
Oppo A91 +1%
1440
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y70 +3%
185568
Oppo A91
180881
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (256th and 266th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch OS 11 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y70
n/a
Oppo A91
88.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 255 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y70. It has a better software, camera, and connectivity.

