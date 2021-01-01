Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on October 19, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.