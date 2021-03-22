Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Huawei P30 Lite

Виво Y72 5G
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Vivo Y72 5G
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 526 and 321 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (503 against 388 nits)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 401 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 31 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 599:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
P30 Lite +30%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G
84.5%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G +64%
526
P30 Lite
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G +29%
1694
P30 Lite
1309
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y72 5G
n/a
P30 Lite
143114
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
P30 Lite
141680
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size 13 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y72 5G
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y72 5G
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Y72 5G
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G
86 dB
P30 Lite +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date May 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 248 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y72 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Vivo Y72 5G
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Vivo Y72 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Vivo Y72 5G
4. Oppo Realme X7 vs Vivo Y72 5G
5. Oppo Realme 7 5G vs Vivo Y72 5G
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 vs Huawei P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish