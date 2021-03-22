Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs Realme X7 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo Realme X7

Виво Y72 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми X7
Vivo Y72 5G
Oppo Realme X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 526 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
Realme X7

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 599:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
Realme X7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G +2%
84.5%
Realme X7
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G
526
Realme X7 +11%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G
1694
Realme X7 +1%
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
Realme X7
328593
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G
86 dB
Realme X7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 248 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y72 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X7.

