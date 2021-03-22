Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Vivo Y72 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (499 against 388 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 599:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
Galaxy A32 5G +29%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G +4%
84.5%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G +4%
526
Galaxy A32 5G
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G
1694
Galaxy A32 5G
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
245384
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features - PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G
86 dB
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date May 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 248 USD -
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y72 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

