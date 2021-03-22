Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (499 against 388 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|81.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|31 ms
|-
|Contrast
|599:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G +4%
526
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1694
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
245384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|-
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 248 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y72 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
