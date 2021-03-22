Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Виво Y72 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Vivo Y72 5G
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 526 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (635 against 388 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time 31 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 599:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
Galaxy A41 +64%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G
84.5%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G +68%
526
Galaxy A41
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G +39%
1694
Galaxy A41
1221
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A41
111387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A41
152108
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features - PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G +1%
86 dB
Galaxy A41
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date May 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 248 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y72 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Vivo Y72 5G
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro or Vivo Y72 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or Vivo Y72 5G
4. Oppo Realme X7 or Vivo Y72 5G
5. Oppo Realme 7 5G or Vivo Y72 5G
6. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A41
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A41
8. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A41
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A41
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A41

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish