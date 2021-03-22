Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Виво Y72 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Vivo Y72 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (521 against 388 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.2%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time 31 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 599:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
Galaxy A71 +34%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G
84.5%
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G
526
Galaxy A71 +5%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G
1694
Galaxy A71 +3%
1739
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
209304
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
246320
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Y72 5G
n/a
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features - PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G +1%
86 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date May 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 248 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y72 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Y72 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Y72 5G and Poco X3 Pro
3. Y72 5G and Vivo V20
4. Y72 5G and A74 5G
5. Y72 5G and Reno 5 5G
6. Galaxy A71 and Mi 9T
7. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70
9. Galaxy A71 and Nova 5T
10. Galaxy A71 and Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish