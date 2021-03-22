Home > Smartphone comparison > Y72 5G vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y72 5G vs Vivo V21

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y72 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (765 against 388 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 578 and 526 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y72 5G
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 599:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y72 5G
388 nits
Vivo V21 +97%
765 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Y72 5G
84.5%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y72 5G and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y72 5G
526
Vivo V21 +10%
578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y72 5G +6%
1694
Vivo V21
1605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y72 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
342082
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y72 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y72 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Y72 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y72 5G
86 dB
Vivo V21
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date May 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 248 USD ~ 313 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y72 5G.

