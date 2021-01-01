Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y81 vs Oppo A3s – which one to choose?

Vivo Y81 vs Oppo A3s

Виво У81
VS
Оппо А3с
Vivo Y81
Oppo A3s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y81 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on June 21, 2018, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y81
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3260 mAh
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y81
vs
Oppo A3s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y81
n/a
Oppo A3s
494 nits

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y81 +3%
83.3%
Oppo A3s
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y81 and Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y81
415
Oppo A3s +80%
749
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y81
1868
Oppo A3s +76%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y81 +11%
69727
Oppo A3s
63048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM Funtouch 4 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3260 mAh 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 60 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 July 2018
Release date July 2018 August 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A3s. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y81.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y81 and Oppo A5s
2. Vivo Y81 and Vivo Y91c
3. Oppo A3s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Oppo A3s and A5 (2020)
5. Oppo A3s and Realme C2
6. Oppo A3s and Oppo A1k

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish