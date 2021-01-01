Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.