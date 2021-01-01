Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y91c vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3020 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 79K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 159 and 141 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c
398 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y91c +6%
82.9%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
141
Honor 8S +13%
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c +51%
812
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c +23%
97972
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.8 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y91c. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

