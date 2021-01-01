Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y91c vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Vivo Y91c vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Виво Y91c
Vivo Y91c
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3020 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 73K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (587 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 141 points
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c
398 nits
Y5 (2019) +47%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y91c +6%
82.9%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
141
Y5 (2019) +17%
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c +52%
812
Y5 (2019)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c +32%
97972
Y5 (2019)
73952

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y91c
n/a
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y91c. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 8S and Vivo Y91c
2. Samsung Galaxy A10s and Vivo Y91c
3. Oppo Realme C2 and Vivo Y91c
4. Oppo A1k and Vivo Y91c
5. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Vivo Y91c
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Y5 (2019)
7. Huawei Honor 8S and Y5 (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish