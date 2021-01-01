Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y91c vs Realme 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 97K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 139 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Realme 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c +3%
396 nits
Realme 3
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y91c +1%
82.9%
Realme 3
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
139
Realme 3 +117%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c
813
Realme 3 +82%
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y91c
75022
Realme 3 +74%
130455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c
97081
Realme 3 +88%
182138
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 4.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y91c
n/a
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y91c
n/a
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y91c
n/a
Realme 3
37:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y91c
n/a
Realme 3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.616 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.379 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 is definitely a better buy.

