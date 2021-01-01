Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y91c vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y91c vs Oppo Realme C3

Виво Y91c
Vivo Y91c
VS
Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 398 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 141 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c
398 nits
Realme C3 +20%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y91c
82.9%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
141
Realme C3 +145%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c
812
Realme C3 +54%
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c
97972
Realme C3 +77%
173132

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Honor 8S or Vivo Y91c
2. Galaxy A10s or Vivo Y91c
3. Realme C2 or Vivo Y91c
4. Oppo A3s or Vivo Y91c
5. Y11 (2019) or Vivo Y91c
6. Redmi 8A or Realme C3
7. Honor 10 Lite or Realme C3
8. A5 (2020) or Realme C3
9. Realme 6 Pro or Realme C3
10. Realme 5i or Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish