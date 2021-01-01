Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.