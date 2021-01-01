Vivo Y91c vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 76K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.9%
|80.7%
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163.5 gramm (5.77 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c +2%
141
138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c +66%
812
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c +29%
97972
76156
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 4.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y91c.
