Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 13.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c
398 nits
Galaxy A11 +13%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y91c +2%
82.9%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
141
Galaxy A11 +95%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y91c
812
Galaxy A11 +22%
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c +8%
97972
Galaxy A11
91088

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

