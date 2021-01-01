Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y91c vs Y11 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y91c (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on March 7, 2019, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y91c
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 141 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y91c
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 81.4%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y91c
398 nits
Y11 (2019)
398 nits

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y91c +2%
82.9%
Y11 (2019)
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y91c and Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y91c
141
Y11 (2019) +26%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y91c +4%
97972
Y11 (2019)
93864

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 October 2019
Release date March 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y11 (2019). But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y91c.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
