Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y95 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on November 25, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y95
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1030 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.06% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 58% higher pixel density (427 vs 270 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 14.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y95
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.18% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y95
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y95 +9%
83.18%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y95 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y95 +6%
79691
Honor 9 Lite
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y95
104760
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Funtouch 4.5 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y95
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2018 December 2017
Release date December 2018 February 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.09 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.32 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y95. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

