Vivo Y95 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y95 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on November 25, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y95
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1030 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.06% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 58% higher pixel density (427 vs 270 PPI)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Weighs 14.5 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.18%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163.5 gramm (5.77 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
897
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y95 +6%
79691
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104760
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Funtouch 4.5
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|December 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.09 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.32 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y95. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
