Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y95 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on November 25, 2018, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Vivo Y95
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (104K versus 94K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Phone:
Vivo Y95
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.18% 81.4%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y95
n/a
Y11 (2019)
396 nits

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y95 +2%
83.18%
Y11 (2019)
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y95 and Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1950 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y95 +1%
178
Y11 (2019)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y95 +10%
897
Y11 (2019)
819
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y95 +17%
79691
Y11 (2019)
68258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y95 +11%
104760
Y11 (2019)
94025
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2018 October 2019
Release date December 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 1.09 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.32 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y11 (2019). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y95.

