Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y95 vs Vivo Y19 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y95 vs Vivo Y19

Виво У95
VS
Виво Y19
Vivo Y95
Vivo Y19

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Vivo Y95 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on November 25, 2018, against the Vivo Y19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y95
  • Weighs 29.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 104K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y95
vs
Vivo Y19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.18% 84.4%

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y95
83.18%
Vivo Y19 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y95 and Vivo Y19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 450 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y95
178
Vivo Y19 +100%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y95
897
Vivo Y19 +43%
1283
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y95
79691
Vivo Y19 +98%
157699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y95
104760
Vivo Y19 +74%
182219
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 4.5 Funtouch 9.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2018 November 2019
Release date December 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.09 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.32 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y19 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo Y95
2. Honor 9 Lite vs Vivo Y95
3. Oppo A5s vs Vivo Y95
4. Y11 (2019) vs Vivo Y95
5. Redmi Note 8T vs Vivo Y19
6. Honor 9X vs Vivo Y19
7. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y19
8. A5 (2020) vs Vivo Y19
9. V17 Neo vs Vivo Y19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish