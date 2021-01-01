Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z1x vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z1x vs OnePlus 7

Виво Z1x
Vivo Z1x
VS
Ванплас 7
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 211K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (634 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 407 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z1x
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 200 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
OnePlus 7 +28%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z1x
83.3%
OnePlus 7 +3%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z1x and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z1x
407
OnePlus 7 +73%
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x
1534
OnePlus 7 +75%
2677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z1x
211490
OnePlus 7 +115%
453932

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z1x
n/a
OnePlus 7
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) - 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Z1x and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Vivo Z1x and Oppo Realme XT
3. Vivo Z1x and Xiaomi Mi A1
4. OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10
5. OnePlus 7 and Apple iPhone 11
6. OnePlus 7 and Xiaomi Mi 9
7. OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy A71
8. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish