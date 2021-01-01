Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z1x vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (225K versus 164K)
  • Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4045 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17.6 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z1x
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
Realme 3 Pro +1%
499 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Z1x
83.3%
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z1x and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z1x +3%
404
Realme 3 Pro
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x +1%
1528
Realme 3 Pro
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Z1x +19%
184382
Realme 3 Pro
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z1x +37%
225363
Realme 3 Pro
164341
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Z1x. It has a better performance, battery life, and connectivity.

