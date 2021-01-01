Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z1x vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z1x vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Виво Z1x
Vivo Z1x
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 169K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 335 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (544 against 494 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23.6 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z1x
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
Galaxy A50 +10%
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z1x
83.3%
Galaxy A50 +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z1x and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z1x +21%
407
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x +28%
1534
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z1x +25%
211490
Galaxy A50
169800
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (214th and 280th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z1x. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 or Vivo Z1x
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Vivo Z1x
3. Oppo K3 or Vivo Z1x
4. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Samsung Galaxy A50
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish