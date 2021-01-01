Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z1x vs Galaxy M40 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z1x vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Виво Z1x
VS
Самсунг Галакси М40
Vivo Z1x
Samsung Galaxy M40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 404 points
  • Weighs 21.6 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z1x
vs
Galaxy M40

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.38 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
Galaxy M40
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 155.3 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Z1x
83.3%
Galaxy M40 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z1x and Samsung Galaxy M40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 612
GPU clock 550 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z1x
404
Galaxy M40 +20%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x +53%
1528
Galaxy M40
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Z1x +5%
184382
Galaxy M40
175109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z1x
225363
Galaxy M40
224819
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 10 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z1x. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M40.

