Vivo Z1x vs Samsung Galaxy M40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 404 points
- Weighs 21.6 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.38 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|155.3 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
404
Galaxy M40 +20%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x +53%
1528
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Z1x +5%
184382
175109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225363
224819
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 45 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z1x. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M40.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1