Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z1x vs IQOO Z1 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z1x vs IQOO Z1

Виво Z1x
Vivo Z1x
VS
Виво iQOO Z1
Vivo IQOO Z1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo Z1x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Vivo IQOO Z1, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Vivo IQOO Z1
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 211K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 789 and 407 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 25.6 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z1x
vs
IQOO Z1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 404 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
IQOO Z1
494 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z1x
83.3%
IQOO Z1 +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z1x and Vivo IQOO Z1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 1 MB 0.512 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z1x
407
IQOO Z1 +94%
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z1x
1534
IQOO Z1 +80%
2757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z1x
211490
IQOO Z1 +129%
484493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (214th and 47th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10 iQOO UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Yes, Super Flash Charge 2.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2020
Release date September 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo IQOO Z1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Z1x or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Vivo Z1x or OnePlus 7
3. Vivo Z1x or Xiaomi Pocophone F1
4. Vivo Z1x or Oppo K3
5. Vivo IQOO Z1 or Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Vivo IQOO Z1 or Xiaomi Redmi K30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish