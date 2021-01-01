Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z5x vs Galaxy M40 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z5x vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Z5x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z5x
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M40
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 397 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.62% 84.9%

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.3 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Z5x
83.62%
Galaxy M40 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z5x and Samsung Galaxy M40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 612
GPU clock 500 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z5x
397
Galaxy M40 +22%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z5x +50%
1499
Galaxy M40
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Z5x
142443
Galaxy M40 +23%
175109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z5x
215272
Galaxy M40 +4%
224819
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.78
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 June 2019
Release date August 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M40. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Z5x.

