Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Z5x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.