Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Z5x (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on May 24, 2019, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.