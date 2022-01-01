Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.