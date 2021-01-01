Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z6 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo Z6 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Виво Z6
Vivo Z6
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 269K)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (494 against 415 nits)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 612 and 535 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z6
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z6 +19%
494 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z6
84.6%
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z6 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z6 +14%
612
Realme 6 Pro
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z6 +21%
1988
Realme 6 Pro
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z6 +19%
320753
Realme 6 Pro
269673
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (128th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z6
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z6. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.

