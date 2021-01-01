Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z6 vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Vivo Z6
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 173K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 612 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (636 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z6
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z6
494 nits
Galaxy A51 +29%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z6
84.6%
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z6 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z6 +77%
612
Galaxy A51
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z6 +55%
1988
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z6 +85%
320753
Galaxy A51
173313
AnTuTu Android Ranking (128th and 277th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 2.5
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 December 2019
Release date April 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Z6. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

