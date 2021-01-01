Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z6 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Виво Z6
Vivo Z6
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
  • 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 401 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 320K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Z6
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z6
494 nits
Galaxy S10 +64%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z6
84.6%
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z6 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z6
612
Galaxy S10 +13%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z6
1988
Galaxy S10 +2%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z6
320753
Galaxy S10 +23%
393293
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (128th and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

