Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
- 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 401 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 320K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|88.08%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Galaxy S10 +13%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
Galaxy S10 +2%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320753
Galaxy S10 +23%
393293
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (128th and 92nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1