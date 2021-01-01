Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Z6 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Vivo Z6
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo Z6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on February 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 320K)
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (813 against 494 nits)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 401 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Vivo Z6
Galaxy S20

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Z6
494 nits
Galaxy S20 +65%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Z6
84.6%
Galaxy S20 +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Z6 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 750 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Z6
612
Galaxy S20 +52%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Z6
1988
Galaxy S20 +37%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Z6
320753
Galaxy S20 +60%
513405
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (128th and 38th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Z6
n/a
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

