Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Apple iPhone 12

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Comes with 1435 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (803 against 644 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (738K versus 513K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (32:28 vs 30:03 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 373 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE +25%
803 nits
iPhone 12
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE
787
iPhone 12 +105%
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE
2857
iPhone 12 +43%
4092
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE
513042
iPhone 12 +44%
738327
CPU 160247 189781
GPU 158145 311052
Memory 79032 105933
UX 112387 128143
Total score 513042 738327
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Lite 5G NE
2473
iPhone 12 +208%
7612
Stability 98% 77%
Graphics test 14 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2473 7612
PCMark 3.0 score 10193 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 14.8 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 94 hr 119 hr
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
iPhone 12 +8%
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11 Lite 5G NE +10%
89.3 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date October 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (76.5%)
4 (23.5%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE or Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Apple iPhone 12 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S10
9. Apple iPhone 12 or Apple iPhone 12 mini
10. Apple iPhone 12 or Apple iPhone 13 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish