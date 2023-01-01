Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (41:09 vs 30:03 hours)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 516K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 373 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Lite 5G NE
795 nits
iPhone 14 Plus +1%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%
iPhone 14 Plus +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE
784
iPhone 14 Plus +118%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE
2827
iPhone 14 Plus +60%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE
516709
iPhone 14 Plus +54%
794381
CPU 154301 197630
GPU 160509 331488
Memory 80839 134708
UX 124931 134652
Total score 516709 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Lite 5G NE
2474
iPhone 14 Plus +284%
9492
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 44 °C
Stability 98% 75%
Graphics test 14 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2474 9492
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6861 -
Video editing 6067 -
Photo editing 21199 -
Data manipulation 8304 -
Writing score 11821 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 14.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 94 hr 146 hr
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +37%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11 Lite 5G NE +12%
89.3 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
