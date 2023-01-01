Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 45 grams less

Weighs 45 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 37% longer battery life (41:09 vs 30:03 hours)

Shows 37% longer battery life (41:09 vs 30:03 hours) 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 516K)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 516K) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.7% PWM 373 Hz 59 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits iPhone 14 Plus +1% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE 85.3% iPhone 14 Plus +2% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 14.8 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 15:23 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 04:46 hr 06:12 hr Standby 94 hr 146 hr General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr iPhone 14 Plus +37% 41:09 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Plus 146 Generic camera score 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE +12% 89.3 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2022 Release date October 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.