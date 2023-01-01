Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3200 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 48 grams less

Weighs 48 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 123% higher peak brightness (1776 against 795 nits)

Delivers 123% higher peak brightness (1776 against 795 nits) 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 516K)

81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 516K) Shows 20% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:03 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:03 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 1-year newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.8% PWM 373 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits iPhone 14 Pro +123% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE 85.3% iPhone 14 Pro +2% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 14.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 33 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 15:23 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:46 hr 06:03 hr Standby 94 hr 120 hr General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr iPhone 14 Pro +20% 36:11 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score 11 Lite 5G NE n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE 89.3 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2022 Release date October 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.