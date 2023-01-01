Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Google Pixel 7 VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 516K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 516K) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 795 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 795 nits) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 98.5% PWM 373 Hz 360 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits Pixel 7 +21% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE 85.3% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 14.8 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 15:23 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:46 hr 05:26 hr Standby 94 hr 73 hr General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE +3% 30:03 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE +1% 89.3 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2022 Release date October 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.