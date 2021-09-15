Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.