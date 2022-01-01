Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.