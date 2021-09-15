Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs OnePlus Nord

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (122 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 382K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (763 against 504 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE
504 nits
OnePlus Nord +51%
763 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%
OnePlus Nord +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 620
GPU clock 490 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +45%
2884
OnePlus Nord
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +31%
502021
OnePlus Nord
382730
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
13:50 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE
18:05 hr
OnePlus Nord +1%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE +18%
29:55 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (94th and 121st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 July 2020
Release date October 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

