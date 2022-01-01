Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Nord N100 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs OnePlus Nord N100

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 164K)
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (806 against 460 nits)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 94.6%
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1354:1
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE +75%
806 nits
Nord N100
460 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE +3%
85.3%
Nord N100
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +211%
789
Nord N100
254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +127%
2859
Nord N100
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +203%
499894
Nord N100
164913
CPU 154811 53319
GPU 151597 23585
Memory 80280 40597
UX 111782 47174
Total score 499894 164913
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2472 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10369 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 14.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr -
Watching video 15:23 hr -
Gaming 04:47 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11 Lite 5G NE
89.3 dB
Nord N100 +1%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

