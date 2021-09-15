Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.