Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.