Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A13 VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The phone is 6-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.9% PWM 373 Hz Not detected Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE +36% 795 nits Galaxy A13 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE +3% 85.3% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 14.8 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 15:23 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 04:46 hr 06:54 hr Standby 94 hr 122 hr General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr Galaxy A13 +14% 34:21 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE +7% 89.3 dB Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2021 March 2022 Release date October 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.