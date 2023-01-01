Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (795 against 586 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (34:21 vs 30:03 hours)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 373 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Lite 5G NE +36%
795 nits
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE +3%
85.3%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 490 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +416%
784
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +382%
2827
Galaxy A13
587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +314%
516709
Galaxy A13
124810
CPU 154301 35523
GPU 160509 24759
Memory 80839 30778
UX 124931 33751
Total score 516709 124810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Lite 5G NE +388%
2474
Galaxy A13
507
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 14 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 2474 507
PCMark 3.0
11 Lite 5G NE +99%
9761
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score 6861 4823
Video editing 6067 4773
Photo editing 21199 7486
Data manipulation 8304 3236
Writing score 11821 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 14.8 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 94 hr 122 hr
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
Galaxy A13 +14%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11 Lite 5G NE +7%
89.3 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

