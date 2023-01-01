Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (515K versus 148K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (797 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.3%
PWM 373 Hz 343500 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 26 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 989:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Lite 5G NE +82%
797 nits
Galaxy A14
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE +6%
85.3%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +125%
786
Galaxy A14
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +118%
2822
Galaxy A14
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +248%
515793
Galaxy A14
148215
CPU 154572 40093
GPU 160930 24567
Memory 83986 38370
UX 120853 45318
Total score 515793 148215
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Lite 5G NE +246%
2473
Galaxy A14
715
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 14 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2473 715
PCMark 3.0
11 Lite 5G NE +56%
9625
Galaxy A14
6158
Web score 6887 5294
Video editing 5869 4015
Photo editing 20872 9779
Data manipulation 8414 5208
Writing score 11777 8157
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 14.8 GB 17.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr -
Watching video 15:23 hr -
Gaming 04:46 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11 Lite 5G NE
89.3 dB
Galaxy A14 +2%
90.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 February 2023
Release date October 2021 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

