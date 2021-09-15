Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.