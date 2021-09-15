Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A32

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 201K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (827 against 504 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE
504 nits
Galaxy A32 +64%
827 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE +1%
85.3%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +124%
792
Galaxy A32
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +123%
2884
Galaxy A32
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +149%
502021
Galaxy A32
201427
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE
13:50 hr
Galaxy A32 +19%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE +3%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE
29:55 hr
Galaxy A32 +13%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2021
Release date October 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs 11 Lite 5G NE
2. Galaxy M52 5G vs 11 Lite 5G NE
3. Mi 11 Lite 5G vs 11 Lite 5G NE
4. Xiaomi 11T vs 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A32
6. Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy A32
7. Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A32
8. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A32
9. Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish