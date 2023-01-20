Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 412K)
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (795 against 725 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.3%
PWM 373 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Lite 5G NE +10%
795 nits
Galaxy A33 5G
725 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
85.3%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +49%
2827
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +25%
516709
Galaxy A33 5G
412300
CPU 154301 117008
GPU 160509 116615
Memory 80839 77740
UX 124931 102076
Total score 516709 412300
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Lite 5G NE +10%
2474
Galaxy A33 5G
2254
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 2474 2254
PCMark 3.0
11 Lite 5G NE
9761
Galaxy A33 5G +10%
10757
Web score 6861 8356
Video editing 6067 6959
Photo editing 21199 20777
Data manipulation 8304 8470
Writing score 11821 14684
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 14.8 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:45 hr
Standby 94 hr 105 hr
General battery life
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +6%
31:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11 Lite 5G NE +1%
89.3 dB
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
147 (56.3%)
114 (43.7%)
Total votes: 261

User opinions

Avatar
Izzi 20 January 2023 14:28
Just bought one A33. May it best reflects its datasheet specs!
0 Reply
