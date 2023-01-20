Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 412K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (516K versus 412K) Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (795 against 725 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (795 against 725 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 28 grams less

Weighs 28 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 98.3% PWM 373 Hz 366 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE +10% 795 nits Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE +2% 85.3% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 14.8 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 15:23 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 04:46 hr 05:45 hr Standby 94 hr 105 hr General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr Galaxy A33 5G +6% 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE +1% 89.3 dB Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 March 2022 Release date October 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.